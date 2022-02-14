Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: A new twist will come in the show, Akshu-Abhi will unite Anisha and Kairav

Apart from Akshu-Abhi in the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, the track of Kairav ​​and Anisha has also started. Akshu has learned about Kairav ​​and Anisha and she along with Abhi is trying to reunite the two. Till now you have seen that Abhimanyu while talking to Akshara about Anisha says that she is very stubborn, she will definitely go to Goenka House. On which Akshara asks Abhi to stop him. After which both of them reach Goenka’s house.

Meanwhile Akshu calls Aarohi and says that Anisha is coming there. After which she tells him that the situation should not worsen there and she asks him to handle things. Along with this, she tells Aarohi about whom she was doubting Abhi, she is Abhi’s sister and Kairav ​​is in love with her.

Anisha reaches Goenka’s house and tells everyone that she is Kairav’s girlfriend. Manish does not believe him after hearing this, after which Aarohi tells them the truth. Along with this, Aarohi also tells her the full name of Anisha.

On the other hand, at Birla House, Harshvardhan blames Anand and Mahima for parenting and spoiling the children. On which Parth supports Manjari. He tells them that they should concentrate on Anisha’s issue except this issue. Then Anisha also reaches there with Birla.

Meanwhile, Kairav, Akshara and Abhimanyu reach Goenka’s house and find no one there. Those people are surprised to see what they see. They think that everyone will be Birla House at this time and they leave to go there.

In the upcoming episode, Kairav ​​will tell the Birla family that Anisha is his girlfriend. Hearing this, Abhimanyu gets angry and holds Kairav ​​by the collar and speaks angrily about how he is breaking up with Anisha. Akshu stops Abhi on this.