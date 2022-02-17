Entertainment

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi shows her true colors, Abhi-Akshu’s relationship may break

20 seconds ago
Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi shows her true colors, Abhi-Akshu’s relationship may break
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial is becoming very interesting these days. Apart from Abhi-Akshu, the love story of Kairav ​​and Anisha is also being shown. After which the audience has started enjoying the show even more. In the last episode it was shown that Akshu gets emotional after reading her mother’s diary and starts crying. After which Abhi calls her and she tells him everything. To which Abhi tells her that he will not let her feel the lack of anyone.

In the coming episodes you will see Abhi and Akshu try to reconcile Anisha and Kairav. Seeing this, Aarohi will get jealous and will try to spoil their plan.

Akshu will take Kairav ​​to a place to meet Anisha. Where she will lock him inside the house. There he will find Anisha inside and both will understand that Abhi and Akshu have done this to introduce them. After that both will do it after each other.

On the other hand Akshu will also wait for Abhi’s surprise. When Abhi will not give her some gift, she will get angry and go to the park. Where she will see that the park is decorated. There Abhi gives her a pink blanket, shoes and kachori from Akshu’s mother Naira. Seeing this, Akshu misses her mother and sees Naira’s shadow.

He learns that the shadow must not be that of his mother Naira, but that of Abhi’s mother Manjari. Manjari will come to Akshu and hug her and will also recite Naira’s lullaby to her. After Manjari leaves, Akshu-Abhi will celebrate Valentine’s Day. While at home, Aarohi tries her best to spoil their plan. She will tell Manish and Akhilesh where Akshu and Abhi are celebrating Valentine’s Day. After which both of them will also reach that place.

The post Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi shows her true colours, Abhi-Akshu’s relationship may see a crack in it appeared first on Jansatta.

