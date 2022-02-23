Entertainment

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Akshu’s relationship will get Manish’s approval, will the two be united?

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Akshu’s relationship will get Manish’s approval, will the two be united?
Written by admin
Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Akshu’s relationship will get Manish’s approval, will the two be united?

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Akshu’s relationship will get Manish’s approval, will the two be united?

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Akshu’s relationship will get Manish’s approval, will the two be united?

Abhi has also brought the truth of Aarohi in front of the family members. Abhi is determined that he will never leave Akshara’s side.

In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ till now you have seen that Manish suffered a heart attack, after which Abhimanyu agreed to do his surgery. Akshu stands upset outside the operation theater and Abhi comes out of the operation theatre. It will be shown further that Akshara will start feeling dizzy due to tension, but she will try to control herself. On the other hand, people in Birla and Goenka family are also worried about Manish’s health.

Manish’s condition deteriorates and the pulse rate starts falling. Manish has given up all hope of living. To which Mahima says that now she will have to fight for her mother-in-law. Manish’s condition starts deteriorating and Akshara starts crying.

She asks Abhi to save them. Abhi puts his whole life into the operation theatre. After sometime Abhi comes out of the OT and says that he is going to slap Manish in two hours. Because now he is right.

On this Akshu tells him that if he was not there then Manish would not have been able to recover. Anand standing there also praises Abhi. Harsh explains to Abhi that he should return to the hospital now. He then gets Abhi to sign the rejoining form. Along with this, he places a condition in front of him regarding Akshu.

READ Also  Salman Khan teases Ishaan Sehgal Misha Iyer: Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan teases Ishaan Sehgal and Misha Iyer

On the other hand, Abhi has also brought the truth of Aarohi in front of the family members. Abhi is determined that he will never leave Akshara’s side. Seeing Abhi’s goodness, now Manish will also give green signal to their relationship. Manish was against the relationship between the two, after which both were trying to persuade him. But in the coming episodes it will be shown that Manish will make up his mind and agree to their relationship.


#Rishta #Kya #Kehlata #Hai #AbhiAkshus #relationship #Manishs #approval #united

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  BTS’ J-Hope Fails to Remember Conan O'Brien, Calls Him ‘Curtain’; Watch Hilarious Reaction of Talk Show Host in Video

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment