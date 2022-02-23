Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi-Akshu’s relationship will get Manish’s approval, will the two be united?

In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ till now you have seen that Manish suffered a heart attack, after which Abhimanyu agreed to do his surgery. Akshu stands upset outside the operation theater and Abhi comes out of the operation theatre. It will be shown further that Akshara will start feeling dizzy due to tension, but she will try to control herself. On the other hand, people in Birla and Goenka family are also worried about Manish’s health.

Manish’s condition deteriorates and the pulse rate starts falling. Manish has given up all hope of living. To which Mahima says that now she will have to fight for her mother-in-law. Manish’s condition starts deteriorating and Akshara starts crying.

She asks Abhi to save them. Abhi puts his whole life into the operation theatre. After sometime Abhi comes out of the OT and says that he is going to slap Manish in two hours. Because now he is right.

On this Akshu tells him that if he was not there then Manish would not have been able to recover. Anand standing there also praises Abhi. Harsh explains to Abhi that he should return to the hospital now. He then gets Abhi to sign the rejoining form. Along with this, he places a condition in front of him regarding Akshu.

On the other hand, Abhi has also brought the truth of Aarohi in front of the family members. Abhi is determined that he will never leave Akshara’s side. Seeing Abhi’s goodness, now Manish will also give green signal to their relationship. Manish was against the relationship between the two, after which both were trying to persuade him. But in the coming episodes it will be shown that Manish will make up his mind and agree to their relationship.