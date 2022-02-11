Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara will be a victim of misunderstanding, will Abhi-Akshara’s relationship end?

In the TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Akshu and Abhi’s relationship is falling prey to misunderstanding. Due to which the distance has started coming between the two. Akshu will see Abhi with Anisha which will make him doubt his love. While Anisha’s connection is with Akshu’s brother Kairav. But due to Abhi and Anisha’s friendship, Akshu has started doubting both of them.

In the coming episodes it will be shown that Anisha and Kairav ​​fall in love with each other. But due to family situation, both are not with each other today. Both had broken ties with each other for their home. Although Akshu is not even aware of this. It has been hinted in the promo that due to Anisha, Akshu and Abhi’s relationship may change a lot.

It will be shown in the show that Anisha tries to give her life. But Abhi saves her. Akshu sees all this and her heart breaks. Akshara tells this to Aarohi. After which Aarohi asks her to go home.

It is shown in the promo that Aarohi, Akshu and Kairav ​​are going home together in the car. Aarohi tells Kairav ​​that she saw Abhi with a girl near the lake. I don’t know who that girl is now. After which it is shown that Akshu asks Abhi who is this girl. To which Abhi tells her that now is the time to tell you the truth. He points to Akshu and Akshu sees Anisha and Kairav ​​hugging each other. Akshara gets shocked seeing this.

This new track in the show is making the show more interesting. Due to which the TRP of the show seems to be increasing. Everything seems to be going well between Akshu-Abhi in the coming episodes.