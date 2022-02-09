Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara will break after seeing Anisha and Abhi together, will the distance come between the two?

In the upcoming episode of YRKKH, it will be shown that Anisha wants to kill herself, but Abhi will stop her from doing so.

Now a new twist is going to come in the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Distance can come between Abhi and Akshu’s love. Ever since both of them have expressed their love, the show has become more interesting. But after Anisha’s entry, there may be a distance in the relationship between the two.

In the last episode, Aarohi warns Akshara about Abhi’s changed complexion. To which Akshu says that she has full faith in Abhi. But in today’s episode Akshara will see Abhi with Anisha. Akshu will get sad after seeing this. She will be upset to meet Abhi.

At the same time, Kairav ​​will also be desperate to meet new entrant Anisha. Abhi will now meet Akshu amidst Basant Panchami celebrations in the show. Akshu will tell her that if she is upset about something then don’t do it, everything will be fine. Some good moments are going on between the two when Abhi sees Kairav ​​and leaves from there.

Meanwhile, Anisha enters and Aarohi takes her photo. She shows the photo to Akshu, at first Akshara does not believe seeing the photo, but later this thing starts bothering her.

On the other hand, Kairav, who came to meet Anisha, is talking to her. Meanwhile, both of them start arguing and he starts leaving from there. Seeing this, Anisha stops him and holds his hand. Anisha gets shocked and falls down. She gets angry and leaves from there. Seeing this, Kairav ​​goes after him and Abhi and Neel also follow him. It will be further shown that Anisha wants to kill herself, but Abhi will stop her from doing so.