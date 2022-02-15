Entertainment

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshu’s mother Naira will enter the show, Aarohi will spy on Abhi and Akshara

The TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is constantly getting twists these days. These days the track of Kairav ​​and Anisha is going on in the show. Kairav ​​told that he has told the truth of his and Anisha’s relationship in front of the Birla family. After knowing this, everyone is upset. On the other hand, there is also tension between Akshu-Abhi regarding this matter.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Abhi will quietly go to the Goenka House. While he is talking to Akshu, his eyes will fall on Aarohi spying on him. At the same time, Anisha wants to leave the house. Now a big twist will come in the show.

Aarohi will now ask Akshara why Abhi has come here, if Bade Papa comes to know about this, he will be very angry. To which Abhi will say call Bade Papa and Aarohi will call him. Hearing the voice, Manish will reach there and Abhi will hide.

https://www.bollywoodlife.com/en/tv/yeh-rishta-kya-kehlat-hai-spoiler-15-february-2022-video-viral-arohi-shows-true-color-akshara-will-remember- mother-naira-2009221/

On the other hand, Anisha will leave the house, but her family will not stop her from doing so. Abhi will then reach there after returning from the Goenka house and will stop Anisha from leaving the house. On the other hand, Akshu will explain to her family about the relationship between Kairav ​​and Anisha. She will tell Manish that he should understand Kairav’s feelings.

It will be shown further that Akshara will get the diary of her mother Naira. She will read it and remember her mother. She will tell Abhi about this, only then she will see a shadow which will be exactly like her mother. Now let’s see if she is really Naira?

The post Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshu’s mother Naira will enter the show, Aarohi will do Abhi-Akshara’s spying appeared first on Jansatta.

