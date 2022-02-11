Entertainment

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anisha’s truth in front of Akshara, will the distance between Abhi and Akshu disappear?

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Written by admin
So far in Yeh Rishta you have seen that the distance between Akshu and Abhi had started coming about Anisha. But in the last episode, Akshu gets upset seeing Abhi with Anisha. On the other hand, Aarohi tells Kairav ​​and Akshu that there is another girl in Abhi’s life. Upset Akshara goes to Abhi and asks him who is that girl. After which Abhi points Akshara towards Anisha and Kairav. Akshu gets shocked seeing both of them together.

In the upcoming episode, Akshara will talk to Anisha. Anisha will tell him how she knows about all this. I had forbade Abhimanyu to tell you something and also to Kairav. Anisha then apologizes to Akshara. To which Akshu will tell her that in love and pain, do not say sorry. On the other hand Abhi will apologize to Kairav ​​for bringing Akshu there.

Abhi will tell Kairav ​​that you also love him. On which Kairav ​​will tell her how the two met, how they took care of each other. Then Abhi will tell her that as soon as you came to know that that Birla you broke up.

After this Akshu and Abhi will argue about their relationship. On which Kairav ​​will come and tell them that there is less problem amongst you about yourself, who are now quarreling about us. I am glad that you both are thinking for us. But now everything is over between us. Anisha will be shocked to hear this. She will say that nothing is over, I will not let anything end.

Abhi and Akshara are now worried about Kairav ​​and Anisha’s relationship. Where Abhi is trying to reconcile both of them. At the same time, Akshu will feel that Kairav ​​has taken a thoughtful decision.

The post Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anisha’s truth in front of Akshara, will the distance between Abhi and Akshu disappear? appeared first on Jansatta.


