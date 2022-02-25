Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Bade Papa’s entry is going to happen in Birla House, will there be a rift in the relationship between Abhi and Akshara?

Abhi will tell Akshu that he did not understand love, but then she came into his life.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ new twists are coming every day. Where on one hand Abhi has approved his and Akshara’s relationship by saving Manish’s life. At the same time, Akshara is now moving away from Abhi, remembering her family. Till now you have seen that Manish had suffered a heart attack, for which Abhi forgot everything and agreed to do his surgery. Despite her condition being critical, Abhi saved her. After which Aditya persuades her to come back to the hospital.

In the coming episodes, it will be shown that Akshu starts comparing his love with that of his family. Due to which Abhi will get angry and will tell him the truth. Abhi will tell her why she always brings family in the middle of love. Abhi will say what kind of love is this on which everyone points fingers. Anyone says anything about this relationship and puts our love in the dock.

Abhi will tell Akshu that he did not understand love, but then she came into his life. He wanted that no one should be hurt by their relationship. Abhi will say whether Bade Papa, Kairav, Aarohi or Bade Mamma have faced any problem because of my love. Seeing Abhi’s anger, Akshu will start crying badly. She will apologize to Abhi and Aarohi will listen to him.

On the other hand, elder father will reach Birla House, Abhi will be surprised to see him there. Abhi will meet Bade Papa and take care of him just like Kartik used to take care of him. Aarohi will try to come between Akshu and Abhi as usual, to which Akshara will hear him badly. Due to the ongoing resentment between Abhi and Akshu, both will hold back from calling or messaging each other. Due to which further misunderstandings can arise between the two.