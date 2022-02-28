Entertainment

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu accept Manish’s condition or will Akshu-Abhi’s relationship break?

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu accept Manish’s condition or will Akshu-Abhi’s relationship break?
Written by admin
Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu accept Manish’s condition or will Akshu-Abhi’s relationship break?

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu accept Manish’s condition or will Akshu-Abhi’s relationship break?

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu accept Manish’s condition or will Akshu-Abhi’s relationship break?

Manish has a condition that Akshara will not go to Bilra House after marriage.

New twist and turns are being seen in the popular TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Till now you have seen that Manish is well after Abhimanyu’s surgery and he wants to approve Akshu and Abhi’s relationship. Manish has left the hospital and everyone is worried about him. Meanwhile, he will meet Harsh, Harsh will say that he should not have left the hospital without informing him like this.

On the other hand, Akshara is worried about Manish when she gets a hint that she is with Abhi. Akshu will get more upset knowing this, why Manish was against Abhi and his relationship. She informs Kairav ​​about this and both leave to go to Birla House.

At the same time, Abhimanyu checks Manish’s pulse and says that he is his doctor first. Abhi gives water to Manish and tells him what he wants to talk about. To which Manish will tell her that he wants to talk to her about her and Akshara’s relationship. Abhi says that he knew that Manish would be there only for Akshara without informing the hospital.

Manish will say that he loves his family very much and does not want to die without fulfilling the wishes of his children. What if something happened to him? Manish will tell Abhi that Akshara is his only granddaughter. She was away from home since she was three years old and Manish eagerly waited for her to return. But when he returned, Abhi also joined him. To which Abhi says that whatever is between Birla and Goenka family, Manish did not consider him a good man. After which Manish puts a condition in front of him and says that he is ready for the marriage of both of them.

READ Also  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only one celebrity on Instagram, can you guess who it is | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan only follows this person, can you guess the name?

Manish’s condition is that after marriage Akshara will go to the Birla family and perform all the rituals. But after coming back for the step, she will not go back to Bilra House. Hearing this, Abhi’s feelings change. Now it has to be seen further whether Abhi will accept Manish’s condition or will the relationship of both be broken?


#Rishta #Kya #Kehlata #Hai #Abhimanyu #accept #Manishs #condition #AkshuAbhis #relationship #break

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  17 great games on Google Play Pass for your new 2020 Android phone

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment