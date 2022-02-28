Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu accept Manish’s condition or will Akshu-Abhi’s relationship break?

New twist and turns are being seen in the popular TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Till now you have seen that Manish is well after Abhimanyu’s surgery and he wants to approve Akshu and Abhi’s relationship. Manish has left the hospital and everyone is worried about him. Meanwhile, he will meet Harsh, Harsh will say that he should not have left the hospital without informing him like this.

On the other hand, Akshara is worried about Manish when she gets a hint that she is with Abhi. Akshu will get more upset knowing this, why Manish was against Abhi and his relationship. She informs Kairav ​​about this and both leave to go to Birla House.

At the same time, Abhimanyu checks Manish’s pulse and says that he is his doctor first. Abhi gives water to Manish and tells him what he wants to talk about. To which Manish will tell her that he wants to talk to her about her and Akshara’s relationship. Abhi says that he knew that Manish would be there only for Akshara without informing the hospital.

Manish will say that he loves his family very much and does not want to die without fulfilling the wishes of his children. What if something happened to him? Manish will tell Abhi that Akshara is his only granddaughter. She was away from home since she was three years old and Manish eagerly waited for her to return. But when he returned, Abhi also joined him. To which Abhi says that whatever is between Birla and Goenka family, Manish did not consider him a good man. After which Manish puts a condition in front of him and says that he is ready for the marriage of both of them.

Manish’s condition is that after marriage Akshara will go to the Birla family and perform all the rituals. But after coming back for the step, she will not go back to Bilra House. Hearing this, Abhi’s feelings change. Now it has to be seen further whether Abhi will accept Manish’s condition or will the relationship of both be broken?