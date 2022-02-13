Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written updates Suvarna welcomes anisha at goenka house will it creates hurdles for akshara

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, you have seen so far Akshu calls Abhimanyu and pretends to be upset. He asks Akshu on phone if anything happened as he is upset. He tells her that he cannot pick up the phone as he was in the operation theatre. He tells her that she is a doctor’s girlfriend so she has to take care of this time.

She tells him that she is upset because he has hidden the truth from her. He starts thinking that Akshu has come to know about Anisha. Akshu starts laughing and says that she was pranking him. He tells her that he could have suffered a heart attack because of his mischief. She tells him that it is not possible as Abhimanyu’s heart is with her. He gets frequent calls from Anisha, so he tells Akshu that he will call later.

Abhimanyu calls Kairav ​​to meet him, he agrees. While leaving, Akshu bumps into Anisha due to which she gets hurt. She asks him to take her home. Anisha comes to Akshu’s house with him. She introduces him to everyone, Kairav ​​is shocked to see her there. Suhasini asks him if he stays here for studies. She tells them that she is here because of a boy she loved him and then breaks up saying that the family will not accept. Kairav ​​messages Abhimanyu to meet him soon.

In the Vasant Panchami festival, both the cousins ​​of the family attend the same function. Abhimanyu sees Kairav ​​going inside and thinks they were about to meet outside and goes after him. Both Abhimanyu and Akshu’s heart beats faster when they are around each other. He sits on the swing to clean his shoe. Akshu follows her and sees her upset and tells her that they should enjoy this time. Abhimanyu and Akshu enjoy the swing.

Aarohi sees Anisha there and clicks her photo. She takes Akshu to a corner and says that the girl she saw with Abhimanyu is at the function and wants to show him, she sees Anisha and is shocked. Anisha comes in front of Kairav ​​who tries to get away from her, she falls. He tries to help her but she pushes her and runs away, Kairav ​​follows her. Akshu sees Abhimanyu and Neel running after Anisha, and wondering what is happening, she follows them. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan instigates the diamond businessman against Manish. She sees that Abhimanyu brings Anisha out of the lake and holds her very close.

Akshu asks Abhimanyu who Anisha is. He brings her near the window and asks her to look outside. She sees Kairav ​​and Anisha together in the garden. Abhimanyu tells him that Anisha is his sister, he and Kairav ​​are in love. She runs towards the garden. He runs after her, she stumbles on the water pipe and falls with Abhimanyu. Anisha and Kairav ​​run to pick them up. She starts crying and Kairav ​​asks her if he is angry with her. She tells him that she is happy. He says there is nothing because he has come here to end things.

Anisha says that this time she will not let things happen as per Kairav ​​and she will get what is hers and she will also leave. Abhimanyu says that she will not go to Birla’s house, that is, she is going to Goenka’s house. Anisha comes to Goenka’s house, Suvarna welcomes her. She tells him that last time she came here for Kairav ​​and to introduce herself as Kairav’s girlfriend. Aarohi tells the family that Anisha is a Birla. Manish says it is incomprehensible to her that last time she came here to help Akshu and now she is saying that she is Kairav’s girlfriend.