Year Ender 2021: Big events of the year that surprised India Good bye 2021: Year Ender 2021: The big events of the year that surprised India – Year Ender 2021: Big events of the year that surprised India

Year Ender 2021 will be remembered a lot due to the second wave of Corona epidemic and the farmers movement: Although every year is different in itself, but the year 2021 was very special for India. The country saw many ups and downs during this time, cherished sour and sweet memories, which we and you will not be able to forget for a long time. Whether it is the dreaded second wave of the global pandemic corona virus or the strong demonstration of farmers regarding the three agricultural laws brought by the Narendra Modi government. The unseasonal rains and floods also shocked, shocked and worried many parts of the country. Come, let us know which were those events or moments, which not only surprised the country but also made it memorable:

COVID-19 Second Wave: The second wave of corona in India caused panic in April and May 2021. Patients along with their relatives were stumbling from rate to rate for beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other essential things in hospitals. The epidemic had taken such a frightening form that in many places there was less space to cremate or cemetery dead bodies. Even this period told, explained and showed people the importance of relationships and the importance of being with loved ones.

Farmers Protest: The Center had brought three agricultural laws for the welfare and development of the farmers, but they could not explain them well to the farmer brothers. As a result, on the borders adjacent to Delhi, the peasant leaders blew the trumpet of the movement and fought a long battle for their demands. However, the image of the farmer and the peasant movement suffered a slight setback on 26 January i.e. Republic Day. This is because many protesters had entered Delhi during the tractor parade and after that violence broke out in many areas including the Red Fort. Apart from brutally beating up the police, some protesters forcibly climbed the ramparts of the Red Fort, one of whom had also put up a religious flag there. By the way, the farmers’ agitation ended after 378 days after the Center took a soft stand.

West Bengal Polls: Assembly elections were held in West Bengal in April, while Najeete came in early May. When Corona was cutting excessively in parts of North India, there was fierce violence in the election season. For BJP, this election was like a question of respect for the nose. What big, what little… Most of the party’s firebrand leaders were fielded in the Rann of Bengal to campaign and woo the voters, but the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC came to power for the third time. The real fight in Bengal elections was between TMC and BJP and both the parties blamed each other for the violence.

CDS Bipin Rawat, Actor Dilip Kumar & Siddharth Shukla’s Demise: 2021 also snatched some of its heroic sons and film stars from India. The most recent of these is the name of the country’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and former Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. He, his wife and 14 jawans were “martyrs” in the chopper accident on December 8. Well-known actor Dilip Kumar said goodbye to the world in July at the age of 98. He was very ill. At the same time, hardworking artist Siddharth Shukla, who left the world of TV soaps and reached the stage of Bigg Boss, did not live on 2 September. At the age of 40, he suffered a heart attack and then left all of us and no one understood.

PM Narendra Modi at UNGA: In September 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic three-day visit to the United States for the Quad Leaders Summit and the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). US President Joe Biden hosted him at the White House for their first in-person bilateral meeting before the sessions. PM Modi’s first bilateral visit after Biden took office has been termed by US lawmakers as an “important moment” to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. As the first head of state to speak during the general debate on 25 September, PM Modi tried to expose the hidden intentions of China and Pakistan and cautioned against ‘regressive thinking and extremism’. He warned that those using terrorism as a political weapon would have the opposite effect.

Neeraj Chopra’s Gold Medal in Tokyo Olympics: Team India delivered its best Olympic performance this year at Tokyo 2020, bagging seven medals and beating their previous medals. With the COVID-19 lockdown and its associated challenges in 2020-21, the achievements of Indian athletes at Tokyo 2020 not only helped make the country proud, but also raised hope and aspiration for the future. At the heart of the historic achievement was India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who ended the country’s centuries-long wait for a gold medal in athletics. The win also helped India surpass its previous best of six medals, achieved at the 2012 London Games.

Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe (after 21 years): In the field of glamor and entertainment, the country’s daughter Harnaaz Sandhu made the country proud by winning the title of Miss Universe in the 70th edition of the beauty pageant in December. In the year 2000, 21 years after Lara Dutta won, Harnaaz brought this coveted honor to the country. Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in a glittering ceremony held at the Red Sea port of Elliot on Mexico’s Red Sea Port. Apart from Miss Universe, the 21-year-old has several pageant titles including Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and Femina Miss India 2019 where she was placed as a semifinalist.