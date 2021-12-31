Year Ender 2021: Historical Wins For Team India in 2021 Including Victories in Gaba Test Lords Test Oval Test And Centurion Test Year Ender

Cricket Year Ender 2021: The Indian team also started the year 2021 with a historic Test victory and ended the year by creating history by Team India. This year India registered a spectacular victory over the SENA countries.

The year 2021 has been a mixed year for Indian cricket. This year where Team India lost in the final of the first World Test Championship. In the same year, the team won Test matches at venues around the world where India had never won before. These range from Brisbane’s Gabba to Centurion’s The Super Sports Park.

Apart from this, Team India played 14 Test matches this year, out of which it won 8 and lost in 3. This year the Indian team also played 3 test matches in a draw. Out of these 8 victories, 4 victories were historic for India. India started the year with a win at the Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane and ended the year by winning the Centurion Test.

Victory at GABA after 62 years of waiting

The Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane in Australia was always unlucky for India. India played a Test match here for the first time in 1947. After this, Team India played 7 times on this ground till 2021. After 62 years of losing the last 5 matches and drawing a match, Team India broke the pride of Gabba and started this year with a historic victory.

Team India broke Gaba’s pride, won the test match in Brisbane after 62 years

After 33 years, Australia was defeated on this ground. The last time Australia lost to the West Indies at this ground was in 1988. For nearly 33 years after that, Australia won 31 Test matches while remaining invincible at this ground. But under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, Team India demolished the three-decade-old pride of Gabba.

Team India won after 50 years at the Oval

In the year 2021, Team India’s second historic victory was at the Kennington Oval ground in London. Here India beat England by 157 runs this year. Team India won a Test match after 50 years at this ground. Earlier in 1971, India won this ground under the captaincy of Ajit Wadekar.

Team India won after 50 years at the Oval, created history by defeating the British by 157 runs

This was India’s 14th Test match at this ground. The Indian team has lost five matches at this ground and seven matches have ended in a draw. At the same time, with this year’s historic victory, Team India has won twice on this ground.

Tricolor hoisted after 7 years at Lord’s

The Lord’s Cricket Ground in England is one of the historic grounds of the cricket world. It is also called the Mecca of Cricket. India has played a total of 19 test matches at this ground, out of which 12 have been defeated and 4 test matches have been drawn. India has registered a historic win 3 times at this ground. Out of that, Team India got a historic victory this year.

Team India won after 7 years at Lord’s, won the Test match for the third time at the Mecca of Cricket

India defeated England for the first time in a Test match in 1986 at Lord’s. After this, Team India won here in 2014. The next time India had to face defeat here in 2018. In the year 2021, after waiting for 7 years, once again Team India waved the tricolor while winning on this ground.

India won the first test match at Centurion after 11 years

India toured South Africa for the first time in 1992. India has played a total of 21 Test matches so far out of which 10 have been defeated and 7 have been drawn. Team India has won 4 test matches on the soil of South Africa. One of those wins is the Centurion Test victory at the end of this year.

Team India first played Test match in Centurion in 2010. After this, India played a Test match on this ground on the 2018 tour as well. But on both the occasions the team was defeated. But after waiting for 11 years, in 2021, Team India won the first Test match in Centurion, creating history and ended the year 2021 with a happy ending.