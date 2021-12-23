Year Ender 2021 Top luxury electric cars you can buy in India include BMW Porsche and Audi

If you are looking for a luxury electric car, then we are going to tell you about the electric car of all the big companies like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Jaguar.

The demand for electric cars is increasing rapidly in India. We have luxury cars from Tata Tigor EV to Audi RS e-tron GT. The difference in their prices is up to Rs 2 crore. At the same time, buying an electric car in the country is very expensive at present. Because most of the companies are importing the lithium-ion battery used in the car from abroad. Due to which the cost of electric cars is very high. If in fact, you are looking for the luxury electric car in the market then we are going to tell you about the electric car of all the big companies like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Jaguar.

BMW iX – BMW has recently launched the IX Electric SUV. Whose ex-showroom price is 1 crore 16 lakh rupees. The BMW iX can be run up to 611 km on a single charge. At the same time, you get 105.2kWh battery in it. Which can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 35 minutes.

Porsche Taycan – The ex-showroom price of this electric sportscar of Porsche is Rs 1 crore 50 lakh. The company has sold 28,640 units of this car in many countries within 9 months of its launch. The Porsche Taycan measures 4,963 mm in length, 2,144 mm in width and 1,378 mm in height. At the same time, 21-inch alloy wheels have been given in it and this SUV can travel up to 500 km in a single charge.

Audi e-tron GT – German luxury car maker Audi has also launched its range of electric cars in India in India. In which the e-tron GT is the flagship SUV. The ex-showroom price of this SUV is Rs 2 crore 49 lakh. At the same time, you will get a 390 kWh battery which gives a speed of 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. At the same time, this SUV can be driven up to 500 km in a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQC – Mercedes-Benz has also launched its electric EQC SUV in India. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 1 crore and in this the company has given a pack of 85kWh battery. At the same time, the company claims that this SUV can travel up to 450 km in a single charge. It takes 10 hours to charge the car using the 7.5 kW charger that Mercedes is providing with the car. The car takes 21 hours to charge if you charge it from the standard 15A socket.