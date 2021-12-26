year old question – year old question

Every round prepares a new ground of concerns for itself. In this context, talking about this year, in the midst of the fear of the epidemic, such a truth related to society and sensitivity has come to the fore, which shows that the difficulties for women have increased amidst development and technological great effects. However, against all kinds of gender biases, the amount of expansion achieved by women’s mind and consciousness this year is a new story of women’s struggle and courage in a new era.

The story of Rosa Luxembourg goes back one and a half hundred years. But their world of words and struggles then and again fills our consciousness with the warmth, without which talking about women is still an emotional, cold sigh. Rosa was of communist view, so she looked at the condition of women on the basis of labor and said that the day women’s labor will be accounted for, the biggest theft in history will be caught.

The urge to look at time and society at gender right angles has strengthened amidst all the slanting lines of change in the post-Roza world. Looking at this passing year with this urge, it is necessary to talk about some of those achievements and events, which will decide which direction the gender bent is in the present era. Due to Kovid-19, this year was also full of challenges like last year. The second wave of the pandemic not only tore down the layers of our health system, but the entire social structure was shattered. However, during this period some achievements were golden, while some soot also came in our share.

First of all, the justice system where the situation for women has reached a more important and decisive position than ever before. This year, out of 33 judges in the Supreme Court, four women judges were appointed, including Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathana and Justice Bela Trivedi. This is the first time in the history of the Supreme Court, which was seen as a step towards gender equality in the judicial system. However, this achievement also reveals with it some inertia that needs more serious consideration. The distance from the marginalized to the mainstream is considerable for women even today in the institutions working under our constitutional framework. Obviously, the longer it will take to bridge this, the more distant India is to stand firmly on the ground of gender and social inequality.

The achievements of women in the Tokyo Olympics were widely spoken about on TV channels and on social media. It seemed that overnight India has become the only country in the world that takes pride in its daughters, celebrates their birth as a celebration. But on the surface of socialism, all this tussle proved to be upper. India won seven Olympic medals in Tokyo, including one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. The women’s hockey team reached the semi-finals but lost the bronze medal match to Britain. Team player Vandana Kataria had hit a hat-trick in this game. Vandana Kataria’s family in Haridwar was abused by some people saying that Vandana and Dalit players like her were responsible for the defeat. Vandana was not recognized by her sport and her achievements on the playing field but by caste. No hashtag trended, no socio-cultural group came out in the open when Vandana was being harassed, subjected to ethnic taunts amidst her country and surroundings.

What happened to Vandana shows how strong is the social constriction in the country and how big is the challenge of fighting against it. However, it is a matter of satisfaction that on this front of the struggle, women are now seen more active and more fulfilling the rational needs than before. In this context, the most important struggle to mention is the peasant movement. There was a lot of effort to tie this movement to small and average identities. The question also came about women’s farming. But the way this movement has given place to women in its design and strategy, it is commendable. The presence of agricultural women from the negotiating table to the conflict site showed how wide and fertile the area of ​​women’s struggle is in the country.

Ambedkar, who set the principles of social justice in the country, always emphasized the need that the marginalized society cannot get equal rights for itself unless it empowers itself through education. Therefore, while talking about the condition of women, we also have to talk about the educational campuses of the country, where on one hand there are many opportunities for women, on the other hand, the way forward for them is also very difficult. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education, the overall enrollment ratio of girls is 27.3 percent, which is clearly better than the figure of 26.9 percent for men. This is not only good news, but also a good sign for the future. But it is also worth mentioning here that the percentage of women in educational institutions is increasing, but the situation is very difficult for them there.

In this regard, a recent study titled ‘The Study Drumbeat of Institutional Casteism’ throws light on the status of gender discrimination in institutions. In one such case, Deepa Mohanan, a Dalit PhD scholar of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (Kerala) had to go on hunger strike for eleven days. Dr. Nandkumar Kalrikkal, Director, Department of Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, openly maintained caste discrimination against Deepa for a decade and when it became unbearable for her, she decided to protest it out loud. When Deepa’s hunger strike was shown by the country’s media, the question was re-marked that how many difficulties are there for women at every step in our systemic inertia, how many stages of torture she has to go through.

Amidst all these situations, once again remember Rosa Luxembourg who gave equal importance to both love and equality in life. This vision of compassion and equality sharpened his struggle. This sharpening still left the people unfazed and Rosa was murdered. This sharpness is spread like a forest of objection even today. The good thing is that women today have more courage to find a way through this forest than ever before.