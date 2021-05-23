Yearbook Photos of Girls Were Altered to Hide More of Their Chests

“Bartram Path Excessive College’s earlier process was to not embrace pupil footage within the yearbook that they deemed in violation of the coed code of conduct, so the digital alterations had been an answer to be certain all college students had been included within the yearbook,” Ms. Langston instructed The File.

She mentioned the college was providing refunds and “receiving suggestions from mother and father/guardians/college students on making this course of higher for subsequent 12 months.”

Ms. O’Keefe’s mom, Stephanie Fabre, and stepmother, Taryn O’Keefe, mentioned they deliberate to attend a college board assembly this week to name for adjustments to the gown code, which forbids women to put on tops or shirts that don’t cowl “your complete shoulder” or from sporting shorts or skirts which can be greater than 4 inches above the knee.

Shirts “should be modest and never revealing or distracting,” the gown code states.

“They’re all good college students, and we’re going to give attention to whether or not you’ve got an excessive amount of shoulder exhibiting?” Taryn O’Keefe mentioned. “It’s out of management.”

In March, college students had been outraged when directors at the highschool stood within the hallway and referred to as out dozens of women or took them out of class for violating the gown code.

One male instructor referred to as out at a pupil who wore a zip-up jacket over a sports activities bra, mentioned Riley O’Keefe, who mentioned she had spoken to the lady.

The lady was ordered to take away the jacket and put on a white T-shirt that faculty officers gave her, Ms. O’Keefe mentioned. The lady additionally described what occurred to News4Jax.