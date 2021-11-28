Years of Delays, Billions in Overruns: The Dismal History of Big Infrastructure



In a guest newspaper column in 2013, he wrote, “In the world of civic projects, the first budget is really just a down payment.” “If people had known the real value from the beginning, nothing would have been approved. The idea is to go. Start digging the pit and make it so big that you have no choice but to bring money to fill it. ”

U.S. Department of Transportation officials declined to comment for the article, but Biden administration officials said the new infrastructure package would be ignored for decades and would boost the efficiency of the U.S. economy, address climate change and provide immediate jobs in construction.

“We’re going to reduce the crowds,” Mr Biden said. “We will address repair and maintenance backlogs, deploy state-of-the-art technology and make our ports cleaner and more efficient.”

Professor of Oxford, Shri. When many products, such as televisions, refrigerators and computers, become cheaper or better every year, infrastructure becomes more expensive, Flybjurg said.

“Large infrastructure costs are becoming constrained,” he said, blaming institutional sclerosis in government agencies that make repeated mistakes and choose infrastructure projects that are unlikely to succeed.

Mistakes include a lack of transparency for the public, faulty contracts that put government agencies at the mercy of contractors, and a failure to attract enough private investment to cover some of the risks in the project, he said.

He said the new infrastructure law does little to change attitudes.

Ronald N., chief executive of Tutor Perini in California. Tutor said the industry has done a good job of advancing and completing projects that are complex and unpredictable in their nature.