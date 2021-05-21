Years & Years: Kylie Minogue joins Olly Alexander for Starstruck remix

Kylie Minogue has teamed up with Olly Alexander for the official remix of his new single, Starstruck.

The music is launched as a part of Olly’s musical venture Years & Years.

‘I joined the great @yearsandyears on this monitor and NOW IT’S YOURS!!!’ Kylie exclaimed on Instagram.

‘Beloved this music from the second I heard it. I am soooooo glad Olly requested me to be on the remix,’ she added.

Olly was simply as excited for the music to come back out, writing on his personal web page earlier than it was launched: ‘I can’t consider I’m truly typing this (!!!), however this Friday a remix of STARSTRUCK might be launched with the legend @kylieminogue!!’

He added: ‘Wow!!! I really like you kylie!! I’m so excited for you all to listen to this LOVERS!!! xxx.’

It has been an enormous yr for Olly, who just lately starred within the critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama It is a Sin.

In the meantime, Kylie launched the chart topping album Disco final yr, which reached No. 1 within the UK and Australia.

Earlier this month, she was pictured strolling right into a recording studio in Melbourne.

Outdoors of music, she’s targeted on selling her new wine line, Wines by Kylie Minogue.

The bottles are mentioned to have been promoting at a price of 85,000 a month, and the full quantity offered has already hit a million.

She just lately instructed The Solar: ‘I might by no means have predicted this. I might no thought the way it all labored, however I used to be prepared to ask actually dumb questions.

‘I am at all times giving bottles to pals as a result of I would like their opinions, or they will give me bottles they suppose I ought to attempt.

‘There’s an interplay that is stunning and enjoyable. I by no means thought it will be known as work.’