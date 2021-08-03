Yeh hai Mohabbatein and Jodha Akbar fame Lokendra Singh Rajawat lost his leg during financial crisis | Jodha Akbar fame actor Lokendra Singh’s diabetes increased in the midst of money crunch, now his legs have to be amputated

New Delhi: The problems of ‘Jodha Akbar’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat have increased. Lokendra was already facing financial crunch. Now he has lost his leg too. Lokendra says that never ignore diabetes. Lokendra was going through economic problems since the arrival of Kovid Pandemic, meanwhile his health deteriorated due to diabetes.

Lokendra lost his leg

Due to the increase in the stress level of Lokendra Singh Rajawat, diabetes suddenly increased, due to which he had to lose his leg. Talking to ETimes, Lokendra says, ‘I could not do anything. I was working well before the covid pandemic, but now the work has become less and there was always a financial stress at home.

Ignoring the disease costly

Getting emotional, Lokendra Singh said, ‘It all started when a corn developed on my right foot. I ignored it. It turned out to be an infection that spread to the bone marrow and spread throughout my body in no time. I had gangrene. In such a situation, I had only one way to save myself, I had to amputate my leg up to the knee.

Problems caused by increasing stress levels

On this whole matter, Lokendra (Lokendra Singh Rajawat) says, ‘I think I wish 10 years ago, when diabetes happened, care should have been taken. We actors have no fixed time, no time to eat. Due to working in difficult conditions, it has a direct effect on health, due to which our stress increases. This can lead to diabetes.

Help from CINTA

He said, ‘I have got financial assistance through CINTA. Actors are calling to know about my health and to inspire. Apart from ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and ‘Jodha Akbar’, Lokendra worked in many other shows like ‘CID’, ‘Crime Patrol’. The actor was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and Meezaan Jaffrey’s film ‘Malaal’.

