Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaha Hai, Highlights: Chunni climbing ceremony being performed with Aarohi, see Abhimanyu’s colours; Innocent Akshara stood silently, again something like this happened

A very interesting twist has come in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The rituals that should be performed with Akshara are being performed with Aarohi. While Akshara is silently standing in a corner, watching all this. Abhimanyu is surprised to see all this that after all what is happening? Aarohi’s over excitement ends when Abhimanyu suddenly stops all the rituals.

Everyone is shocked to see why Abhimanyu is doing this, on the other hand Akshara’s colors are blown away. She also loves Abhimanyu and does not want to bear the hatred of her sister. Akshara remains silent. Abhimanyu’s mother Manjari tells Abhimanyu to come and sit near Aarohi and perform the rituals. But Abhimanyu then tells his mother that ‘this cannot be Tilak’. This relationship cannot happen. Because he loves Akshara not Aarohi.

Akshara is happy to hear this and gets nervous too. Abhimanyu goes close to Akshara and asks what is Akshara telling the truth, so that the confusion can be cleared. Here, Aarohi’s face has dropped. Aarohi turns red with anger and tears start flowing from her eyes. Aarohi is only angry at Akshara that this time too Akshara has come in the way of her happiness.

Here Akshara is in unnecessary guilt. Abhimanyu brings the mother’s lamp to Akshara, which falls from Akshara’s hands. Later Akshara picks it up and puts it on the table. Now the entire Goenka family is angry that their two daughters’ feelings are being played with.

In such a situation, Akshara Aarohi’s brother Kairav ​​gets angry and tells Abhimanyu that he is creating confusion. In such a situation, there is a hearing between Kairav ​​and Abhimanyu. When Kairav ​​accuses Abhimanyu, Abhimanyu gives proof of his love and says that I have loved Akshara ever since I met her. He also shows Akshara’s bracelet to Kairav ​​after which Akshara keeps looking. At the same time, Kairav ​​also becomes silent. At the same time, Aarohi also keeps looking at Akshara.

Now what will happen next? Will the Goenka family join the Birla family after all this happens? Will Kairav ​​allow Abhimanyu into Akshara’s life now? Will Akshara support Abhimanyu? If yes, then what will be Aarohi’s reaction? It’s going to be very interesting to know.

The post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaha Hai, Highlights: Chunni climbing ceremony being performed with Aarohi, see Abhimanyu's colours; Innocent Akshara standing quietly then something like this appeared first on Jansatta.



