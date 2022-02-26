Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlat Hai manish goenka gave approval for the marriage of Akshara and Abhimanyu but put a condition in front of Abhi

In the upcoming episode of the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, elder father will agree to the marriage of Abhi and Akshara but he will also put a big condition in front of Abhimanyu.

The show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which is aired on Star Plus, has been entertaining the audience for many years now. This show is making a lot of noise on TV and continues to be on top of TRP. Tremendous twists are being seen in the show every day. It was recently shown in the show that Abhimanyu gets angry with Akshara’s words and overhears Akshara in anger too.

On the other hand Bade Papa is in the hospital and Abhi is taking care of him. Seeing Abhi taking care of her like this, she misses Kartik. At the same time, in the next episode of the show, the audience is going to see another great twist.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see Akshara celebrate Mahashivratri with her family. On the one hand, everyone in the Goenka family is worried about Manish’s health.

On the other hand Akshara is unable to bear all this and in Mahadev’s voice asks everyone to celebrate Shivratri. On this occasion, Akshara is trying to please everyone and dances in a lot of fun. With this Akshara dreams of herself becoming Parvati and Abhi as Mahadev.

On the other hand, Akhilesh reaches the hospital to take care of Manish and there Bade Papa tells him something and he gets shocked. On the other hand, Shivratri is being worshiped at Birla House and as soon as Abhi reaches outside with the aarti, he sees that Bade Papa is in front of him. He is surprised to see them.

With this, it will be seen further in the show that elder father talks to Abhimanyu in private. He further tells Abhimanyu that he has agreed to his and Akshara’s marriage.

But in the meantime, he puts a condition in front of Abhi, which Abhi will have to fulfill. The upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ will be very special for the viewers. Now it remains to be seen what condition the elder father places in front of Abhi.