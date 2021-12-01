Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1 Dec 2021 Episode: Abhimanyu charged with molestation, will Akshara be able to save Abhi and support the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi has landed in big trouble in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This is such a problem that came to him himself and fell on his neck. Actually, when Akshara was planning Abhi’s surprise birthday party, she was in the doctor’s room, that suddenly Abhi enters there, seeing that she hides behind the balloons.

Now during this time a girl lying behind Abhi comes there. The minister’s daughter Ruby flirts in the room finding Abhi alone. Akshara is watching all this secretly and cannot stop herself. But then Abhi scolds Ruby and says that he is in love with someone else. On hearing this, Ruby gets angry and threatens him that she will file a complaint against him.

Abhi tells her not to be afraid of his empty threats. After this, Ruby gets irritated and slaps a case of molestation on Abhi. Now Abhi is in trouble. Abhi gets arrested. Abhi will give his explanation during this time. But he has no proof of his innocence. But Akshara has seen everything and no one other than her knows that apart from the two of them, she was also present in that room.

Akshara fears that if the Goenka family finds out, they will be scolded as to why she had gone there. When the Birla family also comes to know from here, Abhi’s mother will be scolded a lot, which Akshara does not want. Now what stand will Akshara take? Will Akshara stand by Abhi or will she suppress her voice.

Let me tell you, in the coming episodes it will be shown that Abhi’s sister-in-law will tell the family that Ruby has charged Abhi with molestation. When Aarohi comes to know about this news on TV, she will tell this in front of her family members. Akshara will not be able to hear if Goenka family will do evil to Abhi and it will come out of his mouth that she was present there. On hearing this, Kairav ​​will ask Akshya angrily that how did you reach there?