Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 years These actors have become superstars from show

The TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has not too long ago accomplished 13. To this point this serial has made many actors stars.

Probably the most favored serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ on TV not too long ago accomplished 13 years. The show has entertained the viewers from its inception until now. This show has been operating repeatedly for thus many years. All of the actors on this show have been superior. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has given recognition to many artists of their journey of those 13 years thus far and as we speak these artists have become superstars. In the present day we’re going to inform you the names of these artists who have gained recognition from this show.

Hina Khan: Hina Khan is the preferred actress in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. He began his profession from this show itself. She performed the character of Akshara within the show, which was effectively acquired by the viewers. After this show, he was seen in lots of TV reveals and music movies.

Karan Mehra: Karan Mehra, who performed the lead character of Naitik within the show, has joined the well-known actors as we speak. He acquired success in a single day with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have become a celebrity. With this show, he has left the mark of a perfect son and husband within the hearts of the individuals.

Petal Awasthi: She was seen within the serial ‘Razia Sultan’ from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She didn’t get as a lot recognition from this show as she got here within the public eye by working in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She performed the position of Naira’s sautan within the show.

Rohan Mehra: Actor Rohan Mehra performed the character of Akshara’s son within the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. His identify on this show was Naksh. Rohan was then seen in ‘Bigg Boss-10’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka-2’.

Kanchi Singh: The show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has given a distinct identification to Kanchi Singh. She had become a star in a single day on the show. Kanchi performed the position of Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Gaurav Wadhwa: Actor Gaurav Wadhwa’s profession additionally shone with ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. After working within the show, many individuals began recognizing him. Gaurav Wadhwa was seen within the character of Shubham Goenka within the show.

Karan Kundra: Karan was seen for a short while in Bigg Boss- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However even in a short while, he had made his place within the hearts of the individuals. Have arrived. Karan Kundrra performed the character of Ranveer within the show.

