Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15 Nov 2021 Preview Episode: Abhimanyu stops Tilak’s ritual, Aarohi is shocked; Will Akshara get her due?

In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the matter has become very complicated at this time. The heart of two daughters of the same house has fallen on a person whose name is Abhimanyu. Now Abhimanyu had taken a relationship between the Goenka family for Akshara but confusion turned everything upside down. In such a situation, most of the Birla and Goenka family members feel that Abhimanyu is in love with Aarohi.

The matter has reached Tilak where Aarohi is getting ready for Abhimanyu. At the same time, Akshara has also started feeling that Abhimanyu’s relationship is for Aarohi. But the twist in the story comes when Abhimanyu instead of Aarohi makes Akshara wear a family bracelet. Aarohi is unable to bear this and starts forcibly removing the bracelet from Akshara’s hand. Seeing this, Abhimanyu gets stern.

Abhimanyu then learns that things have gone wrong. However, whatever is going on, Abhimanyu’s tai ji knows very well. But she is enjoying watching all this spectacle. Now the ritual of offering Chunari in Tilak begins. Aarohi is made to sit with Abhimanyu when Abhimanyu says that he cannot be Tilak.

Everyone gets shocked hearing this. Aarohi also sees Abhimanyu in anger. Here, Akshara also gets nervous. Now what will happen next? Will Aarohi be able to bear the shock? Will Abhimanyu compulsively enter a relationship with Aarohi? Or will you hold Akshara’s hand? On the other hand, will Akshara agree to break her sister’s heart and settle down? This is going to be very interesting to know.

