Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2 Nov 2021 Episode: Abhimanyu tried to save Akshara name ready to go to jail Aarohi surprised to see such love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu is currently in trouble in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After being falsely accused of molestation, now the Birla family is looking for a way to avoid this infamous. In such a situation, Abhi’s father puts pressure on Abhi and says that just put stress on your mind and remember that there was anyone else there, who could testify that you did not do all this?

Now Abhi’s mother Manjari knows about this that Akshara was present in his room at that time. When Abhi’s father shouts loudly, Manjari gets scared and Akshara’s name comes out of her mouth in panic. As soon as he hears Akshara’s name, he is shocked and at first cannot understand why his mother took Akshara’s name.

After this, the end of the story comes in front of him and he learns that Akshara had made preparations for his birthday. Now Mr Birla says Akshara will have to come and testify. But Abhi does not want to drag Akshara into all this and says that no one will take Akshara’s name. Abhi wants to protect Akshara. At the same time, Akshara has also told her family that she was at Dr Abhi’s room at that time and was hiding.

While Akshara’s family members are raining on her, Kairav ​​is angry with Akshara that even after all this she went there for Abhi’s birthday party, all this is narrated to Akshara. There Akshara starts crying. Aarohi also gets very angry knowing all this. In such a situation, she is happy that Akshara is getting scolded.

Here Abhi tells his father clearly that if anyone takes Akshara’s name, beware. But Abhi’s father does not agree and says that we all will go to Goenka’s house. Meanwhile, Abhi loses his cool and angrily shouts at his father. Now what will happen next? It will be quite interesting to know whether Akshara will come forward to save Abhi.