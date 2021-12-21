Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 Dec 2021 Spoiler Alert Mahima Played Trick To Bring Akshara And Abhimanyu Closer

Star Plus’ famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is being liked a lot among people these days for its twists and turns. Currently, it is being shown in the show that the Goenka family has agreed about the relationship between Abhimanyu and Aarohi. At the same time, Akshara is in deep shock due to this. However, Abhi’s Tai ji i.e. Mahima Birla does not like this step of Abhimanyu. Because Mahima does not want Aarohi to become the daughter-in-law of the Birla family and take charge of the hospital.

Now another interesting twist is about to come in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Where the Goenka family has gone for dinner at Birla House. On the other hand, a new trick is about to bring Mahima, Akshara and Abhimanyu closer. In fact, in the midst of dinner, Mahima will offer Akshara to join Birla Hospital.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu does not want Akshara to join Birla Hospital. He will also warn Akshara about this. In such a situation, now it will be interesting to see what action will Akshara take after Abhimanyu’s warning. Will Akshara join Birla Hospital or not? Will Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s ‘gathbandhan’ break? At the same time, what will be the new trick to break the relationship between Mahima, Aarohi and Abhimanyu? This is going to be quite interesting to see.

Let us tell you that earlier it was shown in the show that Abhimanyu suddenly comes to the Goenka family and tells them to accept this relationship by giving a coconut and a quarter of a rupee. However, everyone is shocked when Abhimanyu reveals that he has brought this relationship for Aarohi.

Actually Abhimanyu has decided to marry Aarohi at the behest of his mother. Abhimanyu wants to see the happiness on his mother’s face, so he expresses his desire to go to the Goenka family and marry Aarohi. Aarohi, on the other hand, is very happy with Abhi’s decision. In such a situation, whether Abhi will be married to Akshara or Aarohi will be known only later.