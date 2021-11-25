Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 NOV 2021, Preview Episode: Dr. Abhimanyu’s brain got damaged because of Akshara, bought trouble on the way

YRKKH: In the coming episodes, it will also be shown that Kairav ​​himself wants his sister Akshara to kill them all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhi is facing the same condition as every lover. Abhi, who stumbles in love, does not understand at this time what is happening to him. In the coming episodes, Pyaar Ka Mara Abhi will fight with people like a roadside Romeo.

Actually, his bike will stop midway on the road that only then someone will come from behind and poke him. Just then what will reach the scuffle and then the matter will reach the police. This matter will go to the Birla family. So the family members will say that only this day was left to see. The blame for this will also be given to Abhi’s mother i.e. Manjari. He will get angry and call Abhi’s younger brother Akshara and will say that all this is happening because of him. Akshara will be shocked to hear all this.

In the coming episodes, it will also be shown that Kairav ​​himself will ask his sister Akshara to go away from all of them. In Ace, Akshara will go far away from all this stuff. Is there going to be a new turn in Akshara’s life? Will Abhi be able to get out of this situation trapped between Akshara and Aarohi or will he become ‘Kabir Singh’?

Earlier it was shown in the show that Abhi takes Akshara to his house so that Akshara can express her love in front of everyone. But the exact opposite happens. Akshara tells her sister’s happiness that she doesn’t love Abhi. In such a situation, a deep shock reaches now. Before this, just imagine that Akshara has expressed her love in front of her family members. Actually Abhi’s father says that if Akshara accepts this, he will make her the daughter-in-law of his house.

It was shown in the show that Abhi and his father get into an argument, in which Abhi challenges and says that Akshara loves him and he will love Akshara only. In such a situation, Mr. Birla tells Abhi that if Akshara says this in front of all of us, then surely he will make Akshara-Abhi’s omen today.