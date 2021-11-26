Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 Nov 2021 Preview: Abhimanyu caught the theft of Taiji! Abhimanyu Will Find Out the real reason behind the breakup with Akshara?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Abhi’s relationship is broken and with this he is also badly broken. Seeing Abhimanyu, the feeling of ‘Kabir Singh’ is coming at this time. Abhimanyu, who lost in love, has become mind-stuck, so he is fighting with anyone on the road. Now, where Abhi’s birthday celebration program is being set on one side in the house, Abhi’s mind is getting spoiled thinking that how such a big confusion happened between the two families.

This is the same confusion that got Abhimanyu and Akshara separated. Akshara has categorically denied because of her sister that she does not love Abhi, while Abhi knows what is in Akshara’s heart. In such a situation, a question comes in Abhi’s mind. He goes to his tai and asks her that he knew everything about Akshara and Abhi, then where was the confusion?

Abhi’s direct question will go straight to Taiji’s heart and mind. Taiji will be on all four sides and his tongue will start to falter. But then the vicious Taiji’s brain light will go on and she will say something that will make Abhi go away.

But what will happen when Abhi comes to know that his Taiji too has an equal hand in spoiling the matter. Will Abhi be able to bear this deception? Will Abhi and Akshara ever find out why their relationship broke up? Will both understand that both are made for each other.

Let us tell you, Abhimanyu’s birthday is coming soon, the family members prepare for a surprise party to improve Abhi’s mood when Abhi will get the news and he will convince the family members to do all this. Earlier, Abhi had also met Akshara’s brother Kairav. Then after what Abhi told Kairav, the ground had slipped under his feet. Know what Akshara had hidden from Kairav.