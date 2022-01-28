Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 January Spoiler Video Viral Akshara And Arohi Will Stuck Again Goenka And Birla Family Face Off In Makar Sankranti family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: On Makar Sankranti, Goenka and Birla families will come in front of each other. The video related to this is also going viral.

Star Plus’s blockbuster show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. Such twists and turns are being seen in the show, which has increased the excitement of the audience towards the show even more. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s marriage breaks down, for which she blames Akshara. She falls from the stairs while returning from the temple, but Akshara saves her. However, she faints, which Abhimanyu brings to the Goenka house.

However, Manish Goenka is upset after seeing Abhimanyu with Akshara and asks her to leave. But the twists in the show do not end here. It will be shown in the show that Aarohi asks Akshara to choose between the family and Abhimanyu. Not only this, both the families also face-to-face in the celebration of Makar Sankranti.

Some videos related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ are also becoming very viral on social media. The viral video shows Akshara saying in front of the family, “I kept quiet as I didn’t want to lose Aaru. I have lost my mother, but I wanted to find Aaru. I had liked Abhi long back, but there was confusion in between.

Presenting her clarification, Akshara further said, “I thought the relationship had come for me, but it was for Aaru. I had retreated. I kept trying to keep Aaru and Abhi connected.” On her talk, Aarohi says, “What is the pair, that’s why you ran away with Abhimanyu.” Manish Goenka silences him after listening to both of them. On the other hand, Abhimanyu’s father Harsh also expresses displeasure at him.

Manish Goenka scolded both of them and said, “Since Birla’s shadow has fallen upon us, trouble on trouble has come. Abhimanyu has been making us dance since day one. Don’t create a new mess after what has happened now.” Manish further says to Akshara, “You promised to call Abhi, didn’t you. Where so many flowers have been fed, a feat and right.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will further show that the Birla and the Goenka families go somewhere for the celebration of Makar Sankranti where both the families face off. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu also comes to her while holding Akshara’s kite.