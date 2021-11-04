Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 Nov 2021, Preview: Akshara-Abhimanyu’s growing closeness, will Aarohi be able to bear her defeat in love?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What will happen when Aarohi comes to know about Akshara’s closeness with Abhimanyu? Will Aarohi once again blame Akshara?

Akshara and Abhimanyu met in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu has liked Akshara and Akshara has liked Abhimanyu. But here comes a twist in the story. Akshara’s sister Aarohi has also liked Abhimanyu. In such a situation, now the oblivious Aarohi has started trying to get closer to Abhimanyu. At the same time, when the hearts of Abhimanyu and Akshara have met.

Every time Aarohi considers Akshara to be the murderer of her happiness, this time also Aarohi and Akshara’s love line is colliding with each other. In such a situation, a lot of interesting is going to happen in the upcoming episodes of the show. In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Aarohi Abhimanyu and Akshara will be in an event. Where the rotational game will be played. In the event, everyone will be seen hiding their face in the form of Radha Krishna. Which pairs will luck bring together? Will Krishna become Abhimanyu’s Radha ascendant or Akshara?

It is going to be very interesting to know this. Let me tell you, till now it has been shown in the show that the four children of Goenka family Akshara, Kairav, Aarohi and Vansh have come on holiday trip. At the same time, Abhimanyu also comes on the same trip with his cousin. Now all of them meet here.

Earlier, when Akshara’s health had deteriorated, it was Abhimanyu who had treated Akshara. Akshara and Abhimanyu met inside the hospital in a very romantic way. So Abhimanyu and Aarohi also met there in the hospital. Then there was a rift between the two. But later Aarohi liked Abhimanyu’s style very much.

Let me tell you, before this, when Seerat died after falling from the steps of the temple, Aarohi had also considered Akshara responsible for it. Since then, Aarohi has always been fighting with Akshara. So what will happen now? What will happen when Aarohi comes to know about Akshara’s closeness with Abhimanyu? Will Aarohi once again blame Akshara? Like every time, will Akshara hold back for the happiness of her sister Aarohi or will Aarohi face defeat in love?