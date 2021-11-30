Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30 NOV 2021 New Episode: When the patient arrived in a room to seduce Dr. Abhi, Akshara could not see this scene

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu’s birthday is being celebrated in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But Abhi is not at all interested in having a birthday celebration. However, Akshara’s efforts turned out to be amazing and the smile on Abhi’s face also came back. Actually, after all the difficulties, the Birla family has got to see a smile on their son’s face. He is giving all the credit for this to Akshara. Akshara secretly organized the entire party and did not let Abhi even know.

But Abhi is realizing that someone is his own who is separated from him, yet still very close to him. Now in the upcoming episode, a more spectacular scene is going to come in front of the fans. Actually, Doctor Abhi is so charming that every girl wants to have him. In such a situation, a lover of Abhi comes to the doctor’s room to wish him a birthday. Now Akshara is also hidden in that room. When the girl tries to get close to Abhi and seduces him, Akshara is watching all this from behind the balloons.

As soon as the girl comes close to Abhi, he takes the girl away from him and says that he loves someone so he should not do all this to her. As soon as Abhi turns back after saying this, Akshara will stand behind the balloon on hearing this and will come in front of Abhi. Now this scene will be a dream sequence or to see it reality, one has to watch the episode of the show.

Let us tell you, Abhi’s birthday was celebrated with great pomp on the sets of Yeh Rishta. In such a situation, the entire team and crew members of YRKKH party fiercely. Not only this, the old lead of the show Shivangi Joshi was also present on this special occasion. In such a situation, Shivangi spent time with the new cast for the first time. At the same time, Shivangi also met the show’s lead system Thakur i.e. Akshara.