Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi, unable to bear defeat, cut a vein in her hand; Is this the plan to come between Akshara-Abhi?

In the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Aarohi has decided to kill herself. Akshara has chosen this path to come between Akshara and Abhimanyu. Actually, in the upcoming episode it will be shown that Akshara will call Abhimanyu and ask him to meet him. At the same time, Abhimanyu will also be very happy and will be eager to meet her.

Abhimanyu’s mother Manjari has advised her son that if he truly loves Akshara and Akshara loves Abhi equally, then he should not let go of her love. In such a situation, Abhi decides that now he will keep Akshu as his own, because he knows how much Akshu loves him.

Here, Aarohi has overheard the family members that they now make Akshara Abhi’s bride instead of Aarohi. This will give a deep shock to Aarohi. Aarohi will get angry and will go to her room spoiling Akshara’s smiley rangoli. It is Diwali morning and everyone is busy with their work. Where Akshara had made a smiley rangoli to bring a smile on Aarohi’s face, Aarohi is angry seeing her. So she attempts suicide. She cuts the vein in her hand. That’s when the family members see.

Now what will happen next? Will Akshara’s grandfather agree to her marriage to Abhimanyu after the Goenka family is suffering because of the Birla family? What is Akshara going to talk about with Abhi? Will Akshara hold Abhi’s hand or ask him to forget him forever? This is very interesting to know.

