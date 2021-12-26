Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Aarohi break up with Goenka family, Aarohi’s truth also came in front of Abhi

Star Plus’s banging show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. New twists and turns are being seen in the show every day, which has created a different excitement among the people about the show. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Goenka family and Birla family visit the temple for Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding. After worshiping there, the wedding rituals of both of them start. In this connection, Akshara along with Vansh reaches Birla House, where she gets the adoption papers. But the twists coming in the show do not end here.

Actually, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenka family will break the relationship between Aarohi and Abhimanyu. Manish Goenka gets to know from the minister’s side that Abhimanyu’s father Harsh Vardhan had pushed the marriage date out of greed and lied to them. Angered by this, Akshu’s grandfather says, “We will not give our daughter to such liars and idiots.”

Aarohi gets angry at Akshara after Goenka breaks up with Akshara and starts thinking that she is the only one who has told these things to Manish. But Manish manages in the middle, as well as silences Aarohi for her insistence. Apart from this, Aarohi’s pole will also be exposed in front of Abhimanyu in the show.

Actually, Harsh gives some pictures of the camp to Aarohi, one of which is such that Akshara and Abhimanyu are seen saving them from the fire. Aarohi tries to hide the photo and in haste she puts it in the box which holds the children’s gifts.

The hospital staff leaves with that box. But Aarohi checks all the boxes to find that picture. A video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is going viral on social media, in which it is seen that the picture is actually Abhimanyu’s hand and he comes to know that it was not Aarohi but Akshara saved him.

