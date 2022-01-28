Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu was seen dancing after Aksharas expression fans started calling Harshad Chopra as Majnu

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu is seen dancing on the streets after Akshara’s confession, seeing that fans are calling him Majnu.

The TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is the most liked TV show. For the last 13 years, this show has been entertaining the audience. Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer this TV show has seen an interesting twist recently. Recently Abhi has finally confessed his feelings to Akshara not only in front of him but also in front of the families.

Actually it was the wedding day of Abhimanyu and Aarohi and on this day Abhi got Akshara to express his love. At the same time, in the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, it will be seen that Abhi’s happiness will know no bounds.

It was seen a few weeks ago that Abhimanyu was sad that Akshara had rejected knowing that she loved him. But now that Aarohi has finally openly confessed his feelings, Abhimanyu can’t hold back his joy. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu checking on Akshara at Goenka House after she faints in the temple.

At the same time, Abhi will also have to face Manish’s anger. In the next episode, Manish will attack Abhimanyu. Abhi does not feel humiliated no matter how badly Manish treats him.

He has full faith that he and Akshara will convince their families. Manish will drag Abhimanyu out of Goenka’s house in the coming episodes and even then Abhimanyu still has a smile on his face.

Abhimanyu will be seen celebrating himself as he dances, laughs and laughs with strangers as he remembers Akshara’s expression even after leaving the Goenka’s house.

Seeing this avatar of Harshad Chopra, his fans are looking very happy and impressed. Seeing him, the fans are calling him as Majnu. One user tweeted and wrote, ‘Mr Majnu Birla, how happy it looks, dance and fun..After all Abhi is smiling with his heart, now Abhi-Akshu’s house is outside the tent.

While another user has written ‘Abhimanyu Majnu, Besharam and Akshara Ke Pyar Mein Birla’, someone has written ‘Abhimanyu is very happy the way he is remembering what just happened and can’t stop smiling’.