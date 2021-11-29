Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu will get a surprise on his birthday, Akshara made such preparations; water buffalo will ascend

YRKKH: Akshara has planned a party with the Birla family. On Abhi’s birthday, he will get a surprise party in the corridor of his hospital.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara has done all the preparations for Abhi’s birthday. Actually, Abhi’s mood is very bad, Abhi is quite disturbed by Akshara’s name. In such a situation, Abhi’s family members wanted that that old smile on Abhi’s face could come back. But Abhi said that there is no need for celebration.

But where is Akshara going to believe? Actually, Akshara has planned a party with the Birla family. On Abhi’s birthday, he will get a surprise party in the corridor of his hospital. When Abhi sees that dance music is happening in the hospital, he will get angry at first. But as soon as he sees small children dancing, a smile will come on his face automatically.

Now in the coming episodes, Abhi will realize that he has someone around him whom he is missing. That is, Akshara is around him. Actually, Akshara will also be dancing as a fairy with the children in the joy of Abhi’s birthday. Akshara will hide her face as soon as Abhi gets closer to her. (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu caught the theft of Taiji’s bad lover! The real reason behind the breakup with Akshara was revealed!)

Here, Aarohi is making a different plan that she will wish Abhi and will leave no stone unturned to impress him. Aarohi is still dreaming of becoming the daughter-in-law of the Birla family. Aarohi says that she has become a doctor in Birla Hospital. Now she has to become the daughter-in-law of the Birla family. What will happen when Aarohi learns that Akshara along with Birla family celebrated Abhi’s birthday. How will Aarohi’s reaction be?

Let me tell you, earlier it was shown in the show that Abhi expresses in front of everyone that he loves Akshara and not Aarohi. Akshara sacrificed her love for the sake of her sister Aarohi. In such a situation, Abhi could not bear this thing and after that he also forgot to laugh. Now Akshara has organized a surprise birthday party just to bring back the laughter on Abhi’s face.