Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra arrested after wife Nisha Rawal's complaint, granted bail

Tv actor Karan Mehra, best recognized for taking part in the function of a doting father and an most interesting husband in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police lately, 1 June. He modified into arrested after his higher half Nisha Rawal filed a grievance in opposition to him in Goregaon closing night for allegedly beating her up.

The incident took location on Monday night following which the actor modified into taken into custody. He modified into launched on bail from the police website inside the early hours of Tuesday, the suitable talked about.

The Goregaon police bought a reputation from their regulate room in regards to the incident round 11 pm on Monday, he talked about.

The police went to the actor’s dwelling and launched him to the police website.

His higher half Nisha Rawal, who’s moreover a TV actor, lodged a police grievance in opposition to him after that they had a struggle, the suitable talked about.

A case modified into registered in opposition to Mehra beneath IPC sections 336 (endangering human existence or private security others), 337 (inflicting wound by an act which endangers human existence), 332 (voluntarily inflicting wound to discourage public servant from his accountability), 504 (intentional insult with intent to impress breach of the peace) and 506 (jail intimidation), he talked about.

After the completion of ethical formalities, the actor modified into launched on bail from the police website, he talked about.

As per earlier opinions, there glean been rumours that the couple is having misery of their marriage. Nonetheless, closing month Mehra disregarded it in an interview with a particulars channel.

“I even glean no clue what led to these rumours all of a shocking. I observed this particulars lately best and I even glean been getting calls from throughout,” Mehra had talked about. He additional talked about that his higher half Nisha moreover bought the rules and he or she cleared it for others.

They every began their occupation as fashions. Karan rose to popularity after enjoying the lead function of Naitik Goenka, reverse Hina Khan, in high-rated Giant title Plus articulate Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He moreover works inside the Punjabi film business.

Nisha is moreover a TV actor who’s best recognized for essaying the function of Soumya Diwan inside the Vital Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She modified into moreover a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Kesar and modified into closing considered in Shaadi Mubarak.

(With inputs from Press Perception of India)