Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aka Urfi Javed trolled again with new photoshoot user said didi aapki chen khuli hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame aka Javed has lately shared her newest photoshoot, resulting from which she is getting trolled loads on social media.

Star Plus’ well-known present ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been entertaining the viewers for years. All of the actors of this present are additionally settled within the hearts of the individuals. On the identical time, actress Urfi Javed, who performs Advocate Shivani Bhatia within the present, has additionally received the hearts of individuals with her appearing. Urfi Javed stays in quite a lot of headlines for his appearing in addition to his garments. His new pictures are sometimes seen on social media.

Urfi Javed likes to current himself in an impeccable method. With this, she is seen getting trolled loads on social media for her style sense. On the identical time, lately he has bought the newest photoshoot executed. Due to this photoshoot, she has as soon as again turn into the goal of trollers.

Truly Urfi Javed has shared some pictures of this photoshoot on his Instagram deal with. In these pictures, she is carrying a pink coloured prime and brown pants. In these pictures, the chain of her pants is open and for that reason she is getting trolled fiercely on social media.

Seeing these pictures of Urfi Javed, customers are giving quite a lot of suggestions. One user even wrote ‘chain open key most important’. Whereas the opposite commented and wrote ‘Didi, your chain is open’. So somebody has written ‘Hey letter field is left open’. There was a flood of comparable feedback on the photograph of Urfi Javed. Customers are trolling him loads.

Whereas sharing the photograph, Urfi wrote within the caption ‘There isn’t any cause but she is dancing’. Alongside with this, she has additionally instructed that she herself has executed make-up for this photoshoot.

Allow us to let you know that Urfi Javed is in Chandigarh lately and his photoshoot goes to go on there for 2 days. Though Urfi isn’t seen in lots of tasks, however she stays in quite a lot of discussions with her trendy fashion and daring look. The recognition of Urfi Javed is rising constantly on social media. His posts are very viral on social media. Whereas there’s a line of his followers on one aspect, there are not any much less trolls.