Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Aka Pranali Rathod Enters In Hina Khan Shivangi Joshi Style Video Goes Viral – YRKKH: Like Hina and Shivangi, Pranali Rathore enters the show, spread happiness in the family as soon as she arrives

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Like Akshara and Naira, Pranali Rathod will also enter the show. The video related to this is also very much discussed.

The longest coming serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ on Star Plus has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. After Akshara and Naira, the show will now show the story of Naira’s daughter Akshara, whose character Pranali Rathod will play. The special thing is that the way Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi had entered the show, in the same beautiful way, Pranali Rathod i.e. Akshara also entered the show. The video of the show related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, which has increased the excitement of the audience even more.

According to the viral video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Naira’s daughter Akshara will return home after many years. Dressed in a white dress, Akshara with a guitar on her back will come running towards the boat and jump into it. At the same time, as soon as the boat starts moving, the petals of flowers kept there will start falling on it.

Let us tell you that in the same way, Akshara i.e. Hina Khan was also entered in the show. Wearing a white suit, Hina Khan also entered the show running towards the boat. At the same time, the entry of Naira i.e. Shivangi Joshi was also done in a similar way in the show. Apart from this, Akshara’s return home will bring a smile to everyone in the Goenka family, while Aarohi will look unhappy with it.

In fact, after Seerat’s death, Aarohi starts hating Akshara. Because she considers him responsible for Seerat’s death. In such a situation, even after returning after many years, Aarohi does not look happy. Apart from this, Abhimanyu Birla i.e. Harshad Chopra will also enter the show in a bang style.

Let us tell you that after Singhania and Goenka family in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, now the Birla family is also going to join, which will be Abhimanyu’s family. Actors Vinay Jain, Pragati Mehra, Ami Trivedi and Ashish Nayyar will be seen in this family.

Apart from Harshad Chopra, actor Paras Priyadarshan will also play an important role in the show. It is believed that he will be seen in the show as a surprise package.