Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara and Aarohis dance video went viral from the set

A video of Akshara and Aarohi on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has surfaced, in which both are seen dancing fiercely.

The most famous show of the TV world ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has settled in the hearts of the people. It is a family show and one of the longest running shows till date. For many years this show has been entertaining the audience. The show has brought recognition to many artists so far. Akshara and Naitik’s characters in the show have left the mark of an ideal son-in-law for the audience. At the same time, a new leap has come in the show, after which it has reached the top 5 in the TRP list. Akshara and Aarohi’s character is being well-liked in the show.

In the show, Akshara’s character Pranali Rathore is playing the character and Aarohi’s character is being played by Karishma Sawant. Both these actresses have given a new life to the show. The story of the show revolves around them. The pairing of these two sisters does wonders on the screen. Along with this, both of them are also very good off screen. Both of them are often seen having fun on the sets of the show. Meanwhile, a video of both of them has surfaced from the set of the same show. Which is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

In this viral video, these two on-screen sisters can be seen having a fun dance with Akshara and Aarohi i.e. Pranali Rathore and Karishma Sawant. In the video, both of them are showing water on the song ‘Chaka Chaka’ from the recently released film ‘Atrangi Re’. The style and style of both looks tremendous in the video. At the same time, it is clear that both of them do a lot on the set of the show too.

On the other hand, if we talk about the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, some time back there has been a leap in it and after this leap, the love triangle is being shown in the show. In which both the sisters Aarohi and Akshara fall in love with the same boy. The one who is a doctor and his name is Abhimanyu.

On the other hand Abhimanyu is in love with Akshara. Now such an angle is coming out in the show, in which both of them sacrifice their love for the sake of their family. Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding preparations are going on in the show.