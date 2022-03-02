Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara becomes Abhimanyus bride Abhi reaches Goenka House with barat

Entertainment

The next episode of TV’s famous ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is going to be very special. In this episode, Abhi will be seen taking the procession to Akshara’s house.

TV’s famous ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is very much liked by the audience. These days this show is making a lot of noise on TV. The audience loves the pairing of Akshara and Abhimanyu in the show. New twists are seen in the show every day. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been topping the TRPs for a long time. In the previous episodes of the show, it was seen that Akshara comes to know about the condition placed by the elder father in front of Abhimanyu.

Due to which she gets very angry with this condition and tells Abhimanyu the truth. There are constant twists and turns in this show. The next episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also going to have a tremendous twist, which increases the curiosity of the audience.

In the next episode of the show, it will be seen that Akshara, Abhimanyu, Harsh and Manish remind Goenka of Kartik. We will see that Akshara gets angry with Bade Papa’s condition and says ‘I have no right to separate anyone from her husband or from father’. At the same time, she also explains to Abhimanyu and Manish reminds Goenka of Kartik.

At the same time, in the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, it will be seen further that seeing Akshara angry like this, Bade Papa will withdraw his condition. He will also agree to the marriage of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Along with this, elder father will also be seen giving his blessings to Kairav ​​and Anisha.

Viewers can see in the next episode that Akshara gets very angry with Bade Papa and Abhimanyu’s truth. At the same time, Abhimanyu tries hard to persuade her. Not only this, Abhi reaches the Goenka House with a procession for him. Abhi is accompanied by the Goenka family and the Birla family in the procession.

On one hand where Abhimanyu reaches Goenka House with the procession. At the same time, when this thing comes to know in the Birla family, Harsh Birla gets very angry and starts throwing things here and there. Not only this, he says ‘I will never accept Akshara as my daughter-in-law’.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu tells them ‘I thought that if the news of marriage comes, then you will burst firecrackers, but you started breaking things’. Responding to which Harsh says ‘that Akshara will not come to this house as my daughter-in-law’. At the same time, Abhi tells them ‘You are not invited to Akshara and Abhi’s wedding’.


