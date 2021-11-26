Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara Goenka’s chapter is over from Abhimanyu Birla’s life, now Kairav ​​will take a big step!

Abhimanyu is heartbroken in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu’s life has come to a standstill due to Akshara’s ‘No’. Abhi is so hurt that he doesn’t even want to celebrate his birthday. Abhimanyu’s birthday is coming soon, the family members prepare for a surprise party to improve Abhi’s mood when Abhi gets the news and apologizes to the family members for not making any such preparations, as he will not make any such preparations this year. Will not celebrate birthday.

Abhi says that there are two important moments in his life – the wedding which is no longer going to happen, the second birthday – which he does not want to celebrate. Seeing this condition of his son, Abhimanyu’s father considers Akshara responsible for this.

Now Abhi’s mental condition is so bad that he ends up in an accident on the road, meanwhile he collides with another biker. When the police are taking both of them to the plate, only then there is the entry of Kairav ​​Goenka. He stops the policeman and says that he knows Abhi. When there is a talk between Abhi and Kairav, it comes to the fore that what Akshara did in front of the Birla family. Kairav ​​had no idea of ​​this at all.

When Abhi asks Kairav ​​whether Akshara is in peace now? In such a situation, Kairav ​​does not understand his point. Then Kairav ​​asks, say clearly. Abhi then tells that he had taken Akshara to his house to clearly tell the family members that they both love each other and want to get married. But Akshara did the opposite. Kairav ​​also knows that Akshara loves Abhi.

Now what will happen in the upcoming episodes? Will Abhi ever get the news that Akshara has done all this for Aarohi? Will Kairav ​​be able to save his sister Akshara from losing her love? Or will Kairav ​​make Akshara and Abhi go away forever? This is very interesting to know.

