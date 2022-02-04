Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara will doubt Abhimanyu, these new twists are coming in the show

Many new twists are going to come in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Kashish Rai has been entered in the show. Due to which the track of the show is going to change completely.

Many new twists are coming in the TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Kashish Rai has been entered in the show. Due to which the track of the show is going to change completely. Many misunderstandings are also going to arise between Akshara and Abhimanyu. In the coming episodes, Aarohi will overhear Anisha and Abhimanyu talking and mistook Anisha as his girlfriend. She will tell Akshara that Abhimanyu has a secret girl in his life. After hearing this, many questions will arise in Akshara’s mind.

It will be shown further that Anisha is upset with her marriage and wants to break the marriage. But his family does not want to break this marriage. Anisha’s family is not ready to listen to her so that the family’s name is not spoiled.

Her family believes that keeping a divorced daughter in the house will bring disrepute to her in the society. Due to which Anisha is trapped in this marriage even though she does not want to. While Abhimanyu wants to help her. Anisha is unable to take some big decision due to the fear of the society.

Anisha’s love story will begin: Anisha and Kairav’s love story will be shown in the upcoming episodes. The track of these two is going to start soon in the show. Due to their new relationship, the Birla and Goenka families will be face to face again.

Neil will take a big decision: In the last episode also Harsh tells Neel to do the work. Even later he will remind Neil to return the favor. Harsh will ask her to leave the house reminding her to work. Neil will be ready to leave the house after listening to him. He packs his bag and Abhimanyu comes. Neil will hide this from Abhimanyu and will not leave the house.