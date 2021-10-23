Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Goes Viral Abhimanyu Aka Harshad Chopra Fell In Love With Akshara Aka Pranali Rathod

The shooting video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is going viral, in which Abhimanyu and Akshara are seen meeting each other in the temple.

TV’s most famous and longest running program ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. From Akshara-Naitik to Kartik-Naira, every pair of the show has garnered a lot of love from the audience. At the same time, a new twist is coming in the show, in which the story of Naira’s daughter Akshara, Seerat’s daughter Aarohi and Abhimanyu will be shown. The new cast of the show has also started shooting for it, some videos related to it are also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

The new twist in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has increased the excitement of the audience, as well as people are looking very excited to see the new cast. Apart from this, it was seen in the viral video related to the show that Abhimanyu would lose his heart on seeing Akshara. Both will meet in the temple.

According to the viral video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Akshara will visit the temple along with the rest of her family members. But while returning, where the rest of the family members reach ahead, Akshara will be left behind. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu will have an eye on her, who will give her heart on seeing Akshara.

A few days ago, the promo of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ was also released, according to which Aarohi will love Abhimanyu and Abhimanyu will like Akshara. Let us tell you that due to the leap in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, the Goenka family will also see a change. However, it is not yet revealed that apart from elder grandmother, Swarna, Kairav, Vansh, Aarohi and Akshara, who else will remain in the family.

After the leap, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ will see the entry of some new characters. Harshad Chopra will be seen in the character of ‘Abhimanyu Birla’, apart from him actors Vinay Jain, Pragati Mehra, Ami Trivedi and Ashish Nayyar will also be seen playing important roles in the show. Apart from this, the character of Kairav ​​of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ was also revealed recently, which will be seen by actor Mayank Arora.