Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode Highlights: Aarohi dreams of becoming the daughter-in-law of the Birla family, Abhimanyu reaches Goenka’s house to ask for Akshara’s hand.

A very interesting twist has come in the show ‘Yeh Risht Kya Kehlata Hai’. There is a lot of confusion going on between the Goenak-Birla family regarding Aarohi and Akshara. Abhimanyu Birla likes Akshara, while Akshara also loves Abhimanyu. But Aarohi has come in the middle. Aarohi wants to get Abhimanyu.

Now Diwali is approaching, so on the occasion of Dhanteras, there is talk of son’s marriage in Abhimanyu’s house. Manjari feels that her son is in love with Dr. Aarohi. At the same time, Abhimanyu’s father also wants that his daughter-in-law should be a capable doctor and not a girl who maintains an ordinary house.

Here, Manjari’s elder sister and in relationship Jethani is liking Akshara for Abhimanyu as she wants a submissive girl to enter the house. In such a situation, she has understood the root of the confusion, but she does not want to reveal the game. Abhimanyu is making preparations to reach the Goenka House here. In such a situation, he tells Aarohi and Akshara in a message that he is coming to their house. Hearing this, both the sisters become very happy.

When Akshara comes out of the house on the night of Diwali, she meets Abhimanyu. Inside the house, Aarohi is getting mad with joy that Abhimanyu is coming home.

Here Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love is progressing slowly. What will happen when Aarohi learns that Abhimanyu is not in love with Aarohi but elder sister Akshara and has come to Goenka House to ask for her hand.

The Goenka family also wants Akshara to be the best doctor in the Birla family and Aarohi Birla Hospital. But the matter is going to get worse in the coming episodes.

The post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode Highlights: Aarohi dreams of becoming the daughter-in-law of the Birla family, Abhimanyu reaches Goenka House to ask for Akshara’s hand appeared first on Jansatta.



#Yeh #Rishta #Kya #Kehlata #Hai #Episode #Highlights #Aarohi #dreams #daughterinlaw #Birla #family #Abhimanyu #reaches #Goenkas #house #Aksharas #hand