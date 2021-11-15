Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode Highlights Abhimanyu is shocked to see Aarohi forcibly getting the bracelet removed from Akshara’s hand

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara has learned that Abhimanyu and Aarohi are engaged but she is oblivious that Abhimanyu is coming for her to the Goenka family. Here the matter has reached ‘Tilak’.

High voltage drama is currently going on in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, two sisters of the Goenka family have fallen in love with the same boy. The matter has reached the marriage, but there is a period of confusion that who will be Abhimanyu? After all, with whom has Abhimanyu come to engage, Arohi or Akshara?

In such a situation, when Abhimanyu came to connect with the Goenka family, due to a ritual, he was asked to wear a bracelet to the new bride. Abhimanyu’s brothers played a game to make the ritual more interesting. In which Abhimanyu has to be blindfolded and he has to recognize his bride. Now Abhimanyu is blindfolded and Abhimanyu also does not start approaching the ladies without touching him.

Abhimanyu says that he will recognize his bride without touching him. The same thing happens. Abhimanyu quickly comes close to Akshara, seeing which Aarohi is filled with anger. Aarohi meanwhile extends her hand, but Abhimanyu moves ahead with the bracelet. Now the bracelet is in Akshara’s hands. On seeing this, Arohi gets angry. Abhimanyu takes off his blindfold and is happy to see Akshara.

But Akshara is in tension. Aarohi, furiously in front of everyone, stands between Akshara and Abhimanyu and starts forcibly removing the bracelet from Akshara’s hand. At the same time, Akshara groans badly in pain. Seeing this, Abhimanyu gets quite surprised and angrily asks what Aarohi is doing. Aarohi says angrily – you have any idea what you have done. Abhimanyu could not understand anything at that time. At the same time, Akshara also has a strange attitude and she takes off the bracelet and hands it to Abhimanyu and tells Aarohi that it is just a game.

At the same time, Abhimanyu’s mother comes in the middle and says that yes the game is, leave it all. After this the rituals are started. At the same time, Aarohi is made to sit in place of Akshara. Abhimanyu gets shocked seeing this.