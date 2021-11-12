Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode Highlights: With whom? Akshara or Aarohi, Kairav ​​asks Abhimanyu the question; real mistake here

Abhimanyu tells that he wants to join the Goenka family and marry their daughter. Then Kairav ​​asks Abhimanyu that ‘with whom is the relationship?

In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu has reached Akshara’s house to ask for her hand. The two have already met in Garden Aira. Abhimanyu saves Akshara from getting into trouble once again. Akshara blushes and before going inside says come inside everyone is waiting. Abhimanyu steps inside the house when Aarohi finds him. At the same time, Kairav ​​also comes there and asks him the reason for coming to Goenka House. In such a situation, Abhimanyu tells that he has come to talk to the elders about something special.

In such a situation, Aarohi also starts coming inside with everyone, then Abhimanyu stops and says that he wants to talk only in front of big people. Dadi gets very happy seeing Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu tells that he wants to join the Goenka family and marry their daughter. Then Kairav ​​asks Abhimanyu that ‘with whom is the relationship? Aarohi or Akshara?’ Everyone falls silent on hearing this. Abhimanyu asks Kairav ​​are you kidding? I thought you would know.

On this, Dadi interrupts and the matter gets cut there. Dadi says that she knows everything, that’s why we have already talked about the relationship with your mother. Abhimanyu is surprised and says ‘Did you guys already know?’ The atmosphere changes after this Kairav ​​asks Abhimanyu for a promise that he will never let his sister down.

Now what will happen next? The twist in the story will come when Abhimanyu will reach Akshara’s house for the engagement. The shocking turn in the episode will come when Abhimanyu will proceed to make Akshara wear an engagement ring.

From there, if both the sisters come together, then the confusion will remain till the last breath. But as soon as both the sisters come closer to Abhimanyu, Aarohi will extend her hand in place of Akshara, which will be a big shock for Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will not remain silent as soon as Aarohi will come and stand in Akshara’s place and will say that he does not love Aarohi but Akshara. Only after this the whole matter will get worse.