Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Anshul Pandey wanted to make an engineer but became an actor

The famous television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is the favorite of the audience. This serial has been entertaining the audience since last many years. All the actors of the show are also liked by the audience. Apart from the character of Naitik and Akshara, the show also had a character, Naman Aggarwal, played by actor Anshul Pandey. Anshul was seen in the show as Akshara’s brother-in-law. Anshul Pandey was also well liked by the audience. Today we will talk about their journey so far.

Anshul Pandey is a great artist today but do you know Anshul never wanted to become an actor. He wanted to become a Marine Engineer. And luck made him an actor. Let us tell you that Anshul has a degree in BS Marine Engineering from a college in Pune. He had never thought of becoming an actor. Anshul often used to go to Mumbai to meet his friends during college time. At the same time, he worked in some commercials in Maze-Table. After which he started enjoying it and he started getting attracted towards acting.

Anshul Pandey started his acting career in 2010. He did his first advertisement for Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. After which he worked in many commercials. After this, he started getting offers from TV serials and he stepped on the small screen with Sony television TV serial ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’. He played the character of Rahul Shergill in this serial.

After this show, he got Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which he was seen in the role of Naman Agarwal. Anshul Pandey gained immense popularity with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After this she was seen in the show ‘Ek Bhram: Sarvagun Sampanna’ in 2019.

Along with acting, Anshul Pandey has also been in a lot of discussion about his love life. Anshul was in a relationship with his ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ co-star Priyanka Udhwani. Priyanka Udhwani was seen in the character of his wife in the show. The two met on the sets of the same show and after some time started dating each other. However, within a year, there was bitterness in their relationship and they broke up.