Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod will date in real life too The actor revealed

Recently, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Harshad Chopra has given an interview, in which he has told about his co-star Pranali Rathod and their relationship.

The TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the most popular shows on Indian television today. It has been entertaining the audience since last 13 years. At the same time, Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are seen in the lead roles in the serial. The show stars Harshad Chopra as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi.

The chemistry of Abhimanyu and Akshara is very much liked by the audience. Fans love to see both of them together and they want to see their beloved Abhira as a couple in real life too.

On the other hand, Harshad Chopra aka Abhi has recently given his response to this wish of the audience. He has given an interview, in which Harshad spoke openly about his relationship with Pranali Rathod. Harshad Chopra has given an interview to ‘ETimes’, in which he said that he does not have time for love right now and he just wants to focus on his work.

When Harshad was asked about his relationship with Pranali, he said that nothing will happen to the fans. Harshad said, ‘Those who want to see Pranali and me together in real life, we cannot help them. Nothing will happen if they want. I am single and want to focus on my work. If I had time to focus on other things, I would not be single.

Harshad Chopra also told that he does not like to talk much due to mentally and physically exhausting work. During the interview, when he was asked why he is not active on social media, he said, he is very tired and it is not possible to be online and talk all the time.

Let us tell you that this time in the story of TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Abhimanyu and Akshara are trying to convince their respective families to accept their relationship. Where Abhimanyu was earlier ready to marry Akshara’s sister Aarohi. At the same time, Anisha has entered the show and fans are speculating that there is going to be a big turning point in Abhira’s relationship.