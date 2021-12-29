Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopra is still single know what is the reason – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopra is still single, know

Famous television actor Harshad Chopra is single even after being handsome and good looking and he himself has given the reason for this.

Harshad Chopra, the famous and hot actor of the television world, is well-liked by the audience. Harshad Chopra has made his mark in every household with serials like ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Bepnaah’ and ‘Saraswatichandra’. Through these serials, he has gained tremendous popularity in the TV industry. Harshad Chopra had kept a distance from acting for some time. After which Harshad has now made a big comeback with the famous serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. At the same time, even after being such a handsome and good looking actor, Harshad Chopra is still single, which hardly anyone can believe.

Harshad Chopra is 38 years old but even today he is single. Harshad Chopra himself has told this thing in one of his interviews and at the same time he has also told his desire to get married. In an interview given to Spotboye, Harshad Chopra shared many things about his personal life. He told that he is currently single and not dating anyone. He said that ‘I am single and I myself do not know why I am single. I want to love someone and also want to get married. Hope I will tell you this news soon.

Harshad further said that ‘I am really quite boring. I take the help of social media to connect with the fans, I do not want to go to any reality show to connect with them. In the year 2015, he gave an interview to E-Times, in which he told about the effects on him due to his first relationship.

During that time he had said, ‘I have been in a relationship before and the news of that has also come to the fore often. The way this industry works, I don’t need to prove myself right. Whoever I have been with till now has always made me a better person.

Talking about Harshad Chopra’s career, he started acting in the TV show ‘Mamata’ in 2006. After which he got the TV show ‘Left Right Left’. But Harshad got recognition in the TV world with the Star Plus show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil’. Apart from this, he has been seen in famous serials like ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Dharmpatni’, ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Dil Se Di Dua: Saubhagyavati Bhava’, ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Bepnaah’. Currently, he is seen in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.