Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan shared a video while dancing on an English song

11 seconds ago
Hina Khan has shared a video doing a tremendous dance on English Song, which is becoming very viral on social media.

Actress Hina Khan, who was seen in the character of Akshara in the Star Plus TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, doesn’t need any identity today. She gained tremendous popularity by playing the role of Akshara in this show. At the same time, he is also seen very active on social media. In this sequence, Hina has shared a video of herself, in which she can be seen doing a tremendous dance on the English song ‘Traag’.

Hina Khan has shared this dance video on her Instagram handle. With this video, he wrote in the caption ‘Hahaha cheap adventure again at Sakara Step Pyramid’. Fans are unable to stop laughing at this funny dance video of the actress. Along with this, the fans are also praising his dance very much.

Commenting on the video, a fan of the actress wrote, ‘Kya baat hai very beautiful dance, while another fan has written ‘How can someone be so beautiful’. At the same time someone commented and said ‘It should be fun for the local people to see you from afar’. With this, this video of Hina has been viewed 347 thousand times so far and the video has got more than 40 thousand likes.

Let us tell you that these days, Hina Khan is having a vacation enjoyment car with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Egypt. From this vacation, Hina is constantly sharing her glamorous photos and videos.

Even before this, Hina Khan shared a funny video with fans, in which she was seen doing a tremendous dance on ‘Gianlucavacchi’ music. This video was also very much liked by his fans.

Talking about Hina Khan’s work, she started her career with Star Plus’ TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which she played the character of Akshara. After this show, she came to be known as Akshara in every household.

After this, in the year 2018, she appeared in the TV show ‘Kausauti Zindagi Ki’ TV serial. Not only this, Hina Khan has also been seen in season 11 of Bigg Boss.


