Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan was not interested in acting luck made her an actor

Today TV actress Hina Khan has become very famous with her acting but there was a time when she wanted to become a journalist.

Today, the famous TV actress Hina Khan rules millions of hearts on the strength of her acting. He has made a different identity with his brilliant acting. Hina got recognition by playing the role of cultured daughter-in-law on television and she also got a lot of love from the people. Hina Khan has become a part of many TV serials to reality shows. But do you know that such a great artist never wanted to become an actor. Actually Hina Khan wanted to become a journalist but luck made her an actor.

Hina was one of the girls who paid attention to studies since childhood. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree in 2009. Whose education he did from CCA School of Management, Gurgaon. In the early stages of her career, she first wanted to become a journalist. For some reason she could not do so, so she applied to become an air hostess. But in the meantime, due to malaria, she could not even go to this area.

Hina had no interest in the TV world and acting. But fate probably had something else in mind. While studying in Delhi, at the behest of friends, he auditioned for the serial and the casting director immediately liked him. She was finalized for the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan was only 20 years old at that time and for this reason she reached Mumbai without informing her parents. After many weeks, he told about this at his house. His family was not ready for this but the serial started getting good TRP, after which everything went well.

Hina Khan worked in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ for about 8 years. Later he had to leave the show due to some other projects. During this time he was also seen in the TV serial ‘Qayamat’. Apart from this, Hina Khan has also appeared in serials like ‘Perfect Bride’, ‘Sapna Babul Ka’, ‘Waris’ and reality shows like ‘Fear Factor’, ‘Master Chef’, ‘India Banega Manch’. Not only this, he has also been seen in the famous show ‘Bigg Boss-11’.